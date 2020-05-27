1 new coronavirus case identified in Nova Scotia, premier to announce more steps to reopen economy

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia confirmed one new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 1,053.

In a statement, the province also announced that Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide an update at the daily press briefing at 3 p.m. on further steps to reopen Nova Scotia’s economy.

The update will be livestreamed on Global’s website.

According to the province, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 533 Nova Scotia tests on May 26 and is operating 24 hours a day.

There is one licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax currently has 12 residents and four staff members with active cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has 39,441 negative test results, 1,053 positive coronavirus test results and 59 deaths.

People with confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Seven individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in an intensive care unit.

A total of 975 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.