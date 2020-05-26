Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan Party, NDP not applying for emergency wage subsidy

By Anna McMillan Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 7:24 pm
Updated May 26, 2020 7:56 pm
Saskatchewan NDP CEO John Tzupa says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the party hasn't struggled with donations.
Saskatchewan NDP CEO John Tzupa says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the party hasn't struggled with donations. Via Zoom

The heads of the Saskatchewan Party and provincial NDP say they won’t apply for the federal coronavirus wage relief program.

Saskatchewan Party executive director Patrick Bundrock declined an interview, but confirmed they don’t plan on applying for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. It subsidizes 75 per cent of workers’ wages, up to $847 per week.

READ MORE: Liberals face heat over political parties using emergency coronavirus wage subsidy

John Tzupa, Saskatchewan NDP CEO, said his party also won’t use the program.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Despite a temporary halt in fundraising because of the pandemic, he said the party isn’t strapped for cash to pay its employees.

“In the first quarter of this year, we actually raised more than twice as much as we did in the first quarter of last year,” Tzupa told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been working very hard in 2020. We’ve been getting ready for an election.”

The federal NDP applied for the wage subsidy, but Tzupa said the Saskatchewan new democrats are “not in the same circumstances.”

READ MORE: Alberta’s United Conservative Party to apply for federal emergency wage subsidy program

On Monday, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said it makes more sense for his party to receive the subsidy and keep workers on the payroll, instead of laying them off and forcing them to apply for other emergency government benefits.

The federal Liberal, Conservative and Green parties also applied for the program.

-With files from Beatrice Britneff

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau pressed on political parties’ access to emergency wage subsidy program
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau pressed on political parties’ access to emergency wage subsidy program
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19NDPPandemicSaskatchewan PartySaskatchewan NDPFederal NDPwage subsidyCanada Emergency Wage Subsidy
Flyers
More weekly flyers