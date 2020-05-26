Coronavirus: Kingston, Ont., opens cooling centres with physical distancing for users

Send this page to someone via email

As southeastern Ontario deals with its first hot spell of the season, the city of Kingston has announced that a handful of cooling centres have been opened, including the gym at the Artillery Park Aquatic Centre on Bagot Street.

According to a press release issued by the city, the gym has been set up to accommodate two metres of physical distancing for those looking to escape the heat.

Users will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door, by answering a “few simple questions”.

Artillery Park will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday night and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

The city is also operating the following cooling stations for the remainder of the week:

The City’s Housing and Social Services Office at 362 Montreal St. also has very minimal space available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Kingston Community Health Centre at 263 Weller Ave. is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tomorrow and Thursday, the Kingston Frontenac Public Library will open two of its branches, only for cooling, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Isabel Turner Branch, 935 Gardiners Rd. Calvin Park Branch, 88 Wright Cres.

