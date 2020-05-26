Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Kingston, Ont., opens cooling centres with physical distancing for users

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 4:36 pm
Global News Kingston

As southeastern Ontario deals with its first hot spell of the season, the city of Kingston has announced that a handful of cooling centres have been opened, including the gym at the Artillery Park Aquatic Centre on Bagot Street.

READ MORE: Frontenac paramedics talk about work safety changes during COVID-19

According to a press release issued by the city, the gym has been set up to accommodate two metres of physical distancing for those looking to escape the heat.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Users will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door, by answering a “few simple questions”.

Kingston pharmacists step up during COVID-19
Kingston pharmacists step up during COVID-19

Artillery Park will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday night and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

The city is also operating the following cooling stations for the remainder of the week:

Story continues below advertisement
  • The City’s Housing and Social Services Office at 362 Montreal St. also has very minimal space available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
  • The Kingston Community Health Centre at 263 Weller Ave. is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Tomorrow and Thursday, the Kingston Frontenac Public Library will open two of its branches, only for cooling, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
    • Isabel Turner Branch, 935 Gardiners Rd.
    • Calvin Park Branch, 88 Wright Cres.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusDowntownHeatHeat Wavecity of kingstonHotIsabel TurnerCooling CentreCalvin ParkArtillery Parkcooling stationHousing and Social Services
Flyers
More weekly flyers