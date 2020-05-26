Menu

Crime

Police investigating stabbing on Halifax Transit bus

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 1:51 pm
Updated May 26, 2020 1:52 pm
A Halifax Transit bus travels along the MacKay Bridge.
A Halifax Transit bus travels along the MacKay Bridge. Alexander Quon/Global News

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on a Halifax Transit bus over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, they received a report of an assault on a bus involving two men and a woman.

Police say two individuals were believed to have been stabbed.

All three got off the bus in the area of Oxford and North streets and headed in different directions, police added.

One of the men was arrested a short distance away from where they got off the bus and seized two knives from him.

Police say he was released without charges.

They’ve been unable to locate the two others and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

