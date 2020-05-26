Menu

Crime

Omemee man charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 10:32 am
OPP have charged an Omemee, Ont., man in connection with a reported incident at a local residence.
Don Mitchell/Global News

A man is facing multiple charges following an alleged incident at a residence in Omemee, Ont., on Monday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to a James Street residence following reports of a man threatening to stab people who were present.

READ MORE: Arrests made in weekend domestic incidents in City of Kawartha Lakes — OPP

As a result of an investigation, Dalton Burke, 25, of the City of Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, one count of uttering threats to damage property and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

No other details were provided.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Tuesday.

