Omemee man charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats

A man is facing multiple charges following an alleged incident at a residence in Omemee, Ont., on Monday.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to a James Street residence following reports of a man threatening to stab people who were present.
As a result of an investigation, Dalton Burke, 25, of the City of Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, one count of uttering threats to damage property and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
No other details were provided.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Tuesday.
