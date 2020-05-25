8 coronavirus cases remain active in Peterborough and area, health unit reports

Send this page to someone via email

Eight cases of the novel coronavirus remain active in Peterborough and area, the region’s health unit reported on Monday.

In its daily update issued at 4:30 p.m., Peterborough Public Health reported one less active case than on Sunday as the overall number of confirmed cases remained at 81.

Of the 81 cases, 71 have now been resolved (approximately 88 per cent), one more since Sunday’s update.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

An outbreak remains declared at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living.

The health unit reports that approximately 7,200 people have been tested for the virus.

