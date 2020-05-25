Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

8 coronavirus cases remain active in Peterborough and area, health unit reports

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 5:07 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 81 confirmed case of coronavirus on Monday.
Peterborough Public Health reports 81 confirmed case of coronavirus on Monday. Getty Images file

Eight cases of the novel coronavirus remain active in Peterborough and area, the region’s health unit reported on Monday.

In its daily update issued at 4:30 p.m., Peterborough Public Health reported one less active case than on Sunday as the overall number of confirmed cases remained at 81.

READ MORE: Coronavirus pandemic exposing health inequities among Canadians, experts say

Of the 81 cases, 71 have now been resolved (approximately 88 per cent), one more since Sunday’s update.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

An outbreak remains declared at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living.

The health unit reports that approximately 7,200 people have been tested for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough CountyPeterborough Public HealthPeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVID-19Curve Lake Hiawatha FIrst Nation
Flyers
More weekly flyers