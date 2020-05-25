Woman, 49, dies in all-terrain vehicle crash in Upper Gagetown

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old woman died following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Upper Gagetown, N.B., last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along Upper Coytown Road near Gunter Hill Road was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

Police say the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control and struck a pole.

The woman from the area died at the scene, according to police.

There was no one else on the ATV.

