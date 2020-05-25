Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Woman, 49, dies in all-terrain vehicle crash in Upper Gagetown

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 3:24 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. T.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. T. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 49-year-old woman died following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Upper Gagetown, N.B., last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along Upper Coytown Road near Gunter Hill Road was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating 2 suspicious fires at farm in Dundas, N.B.

Police say the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control and struck a pole.

The woman from the area died at the scene, according to police.

There was no one else on the ATV.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceNew BrunswickNew Brunswick RCMPUpper GagetownGunter Hill RoadUpper Coytown Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.