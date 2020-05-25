Guelph police officer demoted following impaired driving conviction

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph police officer has been demoted after she pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge.

The decision to demote Margaret Pickard to a second-class constable from a first-class constable came during a hearing on Monday morning.

Pickard was charged by Wellington County OPP after she drove through a RIDE check in Fergus in November 2019. Her licence was suspended was for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The officer, who had three years of experience with Guelph police, was placed on administrative leave while her case made her way through the courts.

Pickard pleaded guilty to impaired driving earlier this year. She was fined and her licence was suspended for 12 months.

She pleaded guilty to one count of discreditable conduct during Monday’s hearing, which led to her demotion.

