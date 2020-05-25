Menu

Crime

Arrests made in weekend domestic incidents in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 11:47 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to two domestic-related incidents on Saturday, leading to arrests.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested two people in separate domestic-related incidents on Saturday.

In one incident, officers responded to reports of an assault in progress in front of a King Street business in the village of Omemee.

Officers located a suspect in the area. A 36-year-old Scarborough, Ont., resident was arrested and charged with spousal assault and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 30.

In another incident on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a residence.

Police arrived and determined one individual was smashing dishes in the kitchen. Police allege there was a brief altercation between the accused and another person before officers arrived. No injuries were sustained.

One person was arrested and charged with mischief and obstructing a peace officer. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay court on Sunday.

The names of the accused in both incidents were not released to protect the identity of the victims, OPP said.

