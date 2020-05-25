Halifax police asking for public’s help to identify Irving gas station robbery suspect

Halifax police have released a series of photos of a suspect as they ask for the public’s assistance in solving a reported robbery.
Police say the alleged incident occurred at the Irving gas station at 15 Fairfax Dr. on April 6 at approximately 1:44 a.m. AT.
A man entered the store and demanded money, according to police. The man allegedly threatened staff members and said he had a knife.
Police say no weapon was spotted, but the man reportedly fled on foot towards Parkland Drive with an undisclosed amount of money, a small safe and cigarettes.
Police say their suspect is believed to be in his early 20s and five feet eight inches tall with a medium build and buzzcut-style blond hair.
At the time of the alleged incident, police say he was wearing a black, hooded windbreaker jacket and a blue-green medical mask on his face.
Anyone with information on the reported robbery is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.
