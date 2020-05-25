Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police asking for public’s help to identify Irving gas station robbery suspect

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 10:14 am
Updated May 25, 2020 10:24 am
Halifax Regional Police are looking to identify this man in connection with a robbery at an Irving gas station.
Halifax Regional Police are looking to identify this man in connection with a robbery at an Irving gas station. Halifax Regional Police/ HO

Halifax police have released a series of photos of a suspect as they ask for the public’s assistance in solving a reported robbery.

Police say the alleged incident occurred at the Irving gas station at 15 Fairfax Dr. on April 6 at approximately 1:44 a.m. AT.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating 2 suspicious fires at farm in Dundas, N.B.

A man entered the store and demanded money, according to police. The man allegedly threatened staff members and said he had a knife.

Police say no weapon was spotted, but the man reportedly fled on foot towards Parkland Drive with an undisclosed amount of money, a small safe and cigarettes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say their suspect is believed to be in his early 20s and five feet eight inches tall with a medium build and buzzcut-style blond hair.

At the time of the alleged incident, police say he was wearing a black, hooded windbreaker jacket and a blue-green medical mask on his face.

Robbery at Halifax device repair shop caught on camera
Robbery at Halifax device repair shop caught on camera

Anyone with information on the reported robbery is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceRobberyArmed RobberyHalifax crimeHRPGas Station RobberyHalifax robberyIrving Gas StationHalifax gas station robberyIrving gas station robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.