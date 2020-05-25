3 charged after shots fired during attempted robbery on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex OPP are asking for witnesses to come forward after a reported armed robbery last Monday on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

According to police, suspects attempted to rob a property on the 700 block of Switzer Drive just before 6 p.m., but the suspect vehicle was reportedly blocked on the property by the homeowner. Police say the homeowner’s pickup truck was struck by the suspect vehicle as it fled, but the homeowner continued to follow the suspects.

At that time, police say the suspects stopped their vehicle on the roadway and fired two gunshots in the direction of the homeowner.

Police did not report any injuries.

Police have charged two Londoners, ages 21 and 29, as well as a 27-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont.

The 27-year-old and 29-year-old each face numerous charges, including armed robbery, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and use of a firearm while committing an offence.

The 21-year-old faces a charge of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking any witnesses who noticed anything suspicious on Switzer and Three Fires roads between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on May 18 to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

