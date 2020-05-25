Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 25

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

404 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 25,904

Ontario reported 404 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 25,904 cases.

The death toll has risen to 2,102 as 29 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 19,698 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 76 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for almost 65 per cent of all cases in the province.

2 employees at downtown Loblaws test positive for coronavirus

Loblaws confirms through a Facebook post that two team members from their 60 Carlton Street location, at Church Street, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The employees’ last work days at the grocery store were May 13 and May 18, Loblaws said, adding that neither had symptoms at that time

“We have a number of protocols in place at the store-level, including daily sanitization and social distancing practices to minimize the risk of exposure to our customers and team members,” Loblaws said.

Loblaws said the store was closed Sunday for a thorough deep cleaning and sanitization, but reopened on Monday.

5 business groups urge Ontario to halt commercial evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

Five businesses groups are calling on the Ontario government to impose a commercial eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groups make the request in an open letter to Premier Doug Ford today, saying urgent help is needed as the due date for June rent approaches.

The groups include the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association, Restaurants Canada and the Retail Council of Canada.

Report put forward for Toronto to approve 25km of new bikeways

Toronto’s Ministry of Transportation is putting forward a report to City Council on Thursday asking for approval to install 25 kilometres of new bikeways, to improve residents ability to physical distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry said it has the support of Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health and asks the installations be completed in Summer 2020, which would see a total of almost 40 kilometres of on-street cycling infrastructure approved for this year.

Hospitals to temporarily manage 2 Ontario long-term care homes

The Ontario government says they have appointed two local hospitals to temporarily manage two long-term care homes in the province for 90 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Downsview Long Term Care in Toronto will be managed by Humber River Hospital, and River Glen Haven Nursing Home in Sutton, Ont., will be managed by Southlake Regional Health Centre.

The powers under a new mandatory emergency order made on May 12, allow the Ministry of Long-Term Care to temporarily replace management at some long-term care homes struggling to contain COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Despite receiving hospital support for weeks, these homes have been unable to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the government said in a statement.

Ontario used auto dealers expect tough year ahead due to COVID-19 pandemic

A new survey of Ontario used auto dealerships shows the market is already under pressure with more pain likely to come.

The survey conducted by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. and the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario found that almost a third of dealers saw prices decline between 11 and 20 per cent from March to April, while more than 15 per cent perceive prices down at least 21 per cent.

