Fort McMurray man charged with attempted murder following domestic assault

One man has been charged with attempted murder after a domestic violence incident in Fort McMurray, Alta., this week.

On May 17, a 20-year-old woman fled from her boyfriend’s home after she was severely beaten and assaulted.

RCMP said in a news release that she was able to flag a passing vehicle and was taken to hospital.

The 39-year-old man was previously known to police, and has been charged with attempted murder, uttering threats, damage to property and three counts of being at large on a release order, including breach of probation.

“Acts of domestic violence are particularly disturbing and have no place in our community,” Insp. Holly Glassford said.

“The team in the Domestic Violence Unit at the Red Deer RCMP works with victims to ensure they have a safe place to return to and offer additional, ongoing support services as these incidents can cause complex trauma.”

Recent statistics have shown an increase in domestic violence incidents amid COVID-19 shutdown orders in Alberta.

Anyone who suspects a friend or family member is experiencing violence at home should contact law enforcement.

Resources:

Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services Call or text 1-866-403-8000

Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters Call 1-866-331-3933

Sagesse Call 1-866-606-7233

Family Violence Information Line Call 310-1818

