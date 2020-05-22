Snowbirds pilot Capt. Richard MacDougall released from Kamloops hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The pilot of the Snowbirds jet that crashed in Kamloops on Sunday was released from hospital Thursday.

Capt. Richard MacDougall, accompanied by his family, came out of the Royal Inland Hospital in a wheelchair and was greeted by a group of supporters.

Members of the Secwepemc Child and Family Services Drumming Group held a drum circle in MacDougall’s honour.

The hospital shared the news on its Facebook page.

MacDougall ended up on the roof of a house after he ejected from the CT-114 Tutor Jet shortly after take-off.

Capt. Jennifer Casey, the Snowbirds public affairs officer, also ejected but did not survive.

Friends in Belleville, Ont say Casey was known for her big smile and will be dearly missed.

The Snowbirds — famous for their nine-plane formation — had been on a cross-Canada tour called Operation Inspiration to boost morale amid the COVID-19 pandemic and salute those working on the front lines.

WATCH: Kamloops drum circle pays respect to Capt. Jennifer Casey

1:02 Kamloops drum circle pays respect to Capt. Jennifer Casey Kamloops drum circle pays respect to Capt. Jennifer Casey