Crime

Two men charged in Burlington, Ont. drug bust: Police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 22, 2020 3:17 pm
Halton Regional Police seized several items during a recent drug bust in Burlington.
Halton Regional Police seized several items during a recent drug bust in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say they have arrested two men from Burlington, Ont., in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

The Burlington Street Crime Unit investigation began in April and ended Friday when officers raided a home in Burlington.

Police say they seized $8,500 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

READ MORE: 2 dead, 2 in hospital after suspected targeted shooting in Oakville

Officers also seized nearly $1,500 in cash, four cell phones, digital scales, a stun gun, a flick knife and an Ontario licence plate that was allegedly stolen.

Yassin Mohamed, 33, and Danial Gignac, 34, both of Burlington, have been charged with several drug and weapons-related offences.

Both men have been released from custody pending a court appearance in Milton.

