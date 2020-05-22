Two men charged in Burlington, Ont. drug bust: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say they have arrested two men from Burlington, Ont., in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

The Burlington Street Crime Unit investigation began in April and ended Friday when officers raided a home in Burlington.

Police say they seized $8,500 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Officers also seized nearly $1,500 in cash, four cell phones, digital scales, a stun gun, a flick knife and an Ontario licence plate that was allegedly stolen.

Yassin Mohamed, 33, and Danial Gignac, 34, both of Burlington, have been charged with several drug and weapons-related offences.

Both men have been released from custody pending a court appearance in Milton.

