Surrey, B.C., man arrested for drinking and driving twice in one night

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP say a 37-year-old Surrey man may be facing multiple charges after he was caught driving impaired twice in one night, and only hours apart.

On May 18, just before midnight, a Surrey RCMP officer came across a collision involving an SUV and a sedan in there area of 16 Avenue and 168 Street.

Police say the officer stopped to investigate and found the driver of the SUV to be impaired. He was arrested and his vehicle was impounded.

The man was released from police custody and was given an appearance notice and a driving prohibition and was taken home by officers.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

However, later that same night, around 4:15 a.m., Surrey RCMP received a report of an alleged impaired driver who had crashed into a fence post near 16 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers found the driver was the same man they had arrested earlier that night for impaired driving.

He was again behind the wheel of another vehicle.

The man was arrested again for impaired driving, and additionally for prohibited driving.

RCMP say charges have not yet been laid in either of these incidents, but a report to the B.C. Public Prosecution Service is forthcoming.

“The selfish driving behaviour displayed by this individual is unacceptable and posed a serious safety risk to the public,” Sgt. Dave Chu of the Surrey RCMP Traffic Services, said in a release. “If your activity involves consuming alcohol, please plan ahead to find a safe ride and do not drive.”