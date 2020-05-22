OPP investigating theft of snowmobiles, trailer from City of Kawartha Lakes business

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the reported theft of two snowmobiles and a trailer from a business south of Bobcaygeon.

OPP say the vehicles were stored at the business on Kawartha Lakes Road 24 for the summer. They were last seen in storage on May 14.

The items reported stolen are:

Orange 2017 Yamaha SW1 snowmobile (Ontario marker 2AL839), valued at $15,000.

Green 2016 Arctic Cat ZR9 snowmobile (Ontario marker 1AK876), valued at $13,000.

Silver 2020 ADV 812 single-axle trailer (Ontario marker S6287Z), valued at $2,500.

Anyone with information on this crime or any others is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or going online.

