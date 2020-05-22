Menu

Crime

OPP investigating theft of snowmobiles, trailer from City of Kawartha Lakes business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 11:06 am
Updated May 22, 2020 11:11 am
OPP are investigating the theft of two snowmobiles from a business in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the reported theft of two snowmobiles and a trailer from a business south of Bobcaygeon.

OPP say the vehicles were stored at the business on Kawartha Lakes Road 24 for the summer. They were last seen in storage on May 14.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating reported theft of 2 vehicles near Bobcaygeon

The items reported stolen are:

  • Orange 2017 Yamaha SW1 snowmobile (Ontario marker 2AL839), valued at $15,000.
  • Green 2016 Arctic Cat ZR9 snowmobile (Ontario marker 1AK876), valued at $13,000.
  • Silver 2020 ADV 812 single-axle trailer (Ontario marker S6287Z), valued at $2,500.

Anyone with information on this crime or any others is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or going online.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes extends state of emergency to June 2
