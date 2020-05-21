Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Nearly 90 per cent of cases resolved in Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 5:07 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Peterborough Public Health reports 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Global News

Peterborough Public Health reports one less confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

In its situation update released Thursday afternoon, the health unit now reports 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

READ MORE: Peterborough area coronavirus case curve ‘flattening out,’ medical officer of health says

The report cites one case has been transferred to another unnamed health unit.

As a result, that leaves the health unit with six active cases.

Playing wait-and-see for outcome of re-openings in Peterborough

There remain 69 resolved cases (nearly 90 per cent of the cases) and an outbreak remains declared at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough.

The health unit reports around 6,950 people have been tested for coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

