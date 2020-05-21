Coronavirus: Nearly 90 per cent of cases resolved in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports one less confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

In its situation update released Thursday afternoon, the health unit now reports 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The report cites one case has been transferred to another unnamed health unit.

As a result, that leaves the health unit with six active cases.

There remain 69 resolved cases (nearly 90 per cent of the cases) and an outbreak remains declared at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough.

The health unit reports around 6,950 people have been tested for coronavirus.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.