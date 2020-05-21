Public Health warns COVID-19 community spread still possible in Hastings, Prince Edward counties

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is urging people to stay vigilant when it comes to social distancing, after a new case of COVID-19 was determined to be transmitted through the community earlier this week.

On May 18, the region saw its first new case in over two weeks, bringing the area’s total case numbers up to 43, with 31 of those cases resolved.

Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health for the public health unit, says that although the risk for getting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Hastings and Prince Edward counties is now lower than it was at the height of the pandemic, it’s not time to break social distancing regulations.

“As we saw a new case in our region this week that resulted from community spread, we really want to re emphasize the importance of continued physical distancing whenever leaving home,” Oglaza said in a weekly Facebook live, where he discusses topics related to the pandemic.

He noted that it’s understandable that social distancing has been taxing on people in the community, but it hasn’t been for nothing.

“It is important to remember that these efforts have helped us accomplish what we were intending, which is [to] slow down the spread in our region,” Oglaza added.

Although Oglaza did not identify where in the community the most recent COVID-19 case was transmitted, he said that contact tracing helps narrow down potential settings where it’s more likely the person caught the disease.

“If we identify that there’s been a setting that this individual has attended, we’ll look at what risk might have been to others in that setting to be exposed. And then we will use any means that we can to identify and connect with those people who might have been exposed and provide information for them as well.”

Most of all, Oglaza wants locals to remember there is still a risk to catching the disease while out and about.

“While the province has recently lifted restrictions in certain settings, it is still important to remember that the pandemic is not over yet and that there’s still a possibility of COVID-19, being spread in the community.”