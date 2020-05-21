All in-person Queen’s alumni events, including homecoming, cancelled in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Queen’s University has cancelled all of its in-person alumni events until the end of 2020, including the extremely popular annual homecoming celebrations, opting instead to hold a virtual event in October.

The decision was announced Thursday, taking into account that novel coronavirus restrictions will most likely be extended until the end of the year.

Over a week ago, the university said most of its undergraduate classes would likely be held online come the fall semester, with a few exceptions like medicine and nursing.

In keeping with public health advice, the university does not believe it will be possible to maintain social distancing at a homecoming event as it usually runs.

“Queen’s homecoming routinely attracts more than 3,000 alumni and their guests from around the world to the university’s Kingston campus,” Queen’s said in a statement.

Therefore, the university said staff are exploring ways to hold homecoming online come the fall.

Queen’s said it is looking into “virtual activities to help keep the spirit of this cherished event alive this October” but did not give any examples of what those activities may be.

Queen’s said they were working on a request for more information.

Virtual homecoming festivities are set to take place between Oct. 16 and 18.