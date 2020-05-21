Labour minister Harry Bains to speak on WorkSafeBC guidelines

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C.’s labour minister will give an update on the WorkSafeBC guidelines for businesses re-opening.

Harry Bains is scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m.

WorksafeBC has rolled out industry-specific guidelines to ensure businesses can re-open safely.

Premier John Horgan says some sectors are still concerned they don’t have the proper guidance on how to operate. The province says it is working with those sectors to develop new measures.

Three hundred WorkSafeBC inspectors are visiting businesses to ensure they are following proper protocol.

Story continues below advertisement