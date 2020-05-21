Menu

Crime

Regina police charge suspect with 2 break and enters

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 12:02 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina police say they have charged a 35-year-old man allegedly involved in two separate break and enters at the same business. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service say a man, 35, is facing charges after he allegedly broke into the same business on two separate occasions.

Police say the first incident took place at a business in the 2100 block of Saskatchewan Drive on May 12.

READ MORE: Regina Police looking for man in connection to recent break and enters

The second incident took place at the same business on May 19, police say.

According to police, the man allegedly stole a cash drawer.

Shortly after receiving the report of the May 19 break and enter, police say they were able to locate the suspect nearby and make the arrest.

READ MORE: Three Regina residents charged with break and enter in city’s east end

Police have charged Robin Ethan Kaiswatum with two counts of break and entering along with theft under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Kaiswatum appeared in court on May 20.

