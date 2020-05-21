Menu

Crime

Peterborough men found in possession of stolen property in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 11:03 am
Updated May 21, 2020 11:04 am
Two Peterborough men face charges after OPP allege they were found with stolen property.
Two Peterborough men face charges after OPP allege they were found with stolen property. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two Peterborough men face multiple theft-related charges following an investigation into suspicious persons in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6 a.m., a complainant reported two suspicious people on bicycles on Keene Road who were allegedly causing traffic problems in the area. One of the suspects was also towing a suitcase, OPP report.

READ MORE: Equipment, tools reported stolen from Peterborough golf club, business, police say

Officers located the suspects outside a residence on Keene Road south of the city. OPP allege the suspects were in possession of stolen property.

Robert Aubrey, 37, and Steven Irvine, 32, both of Peterborough, were each charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one count of being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Aubrey was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 28, OPP stated Thursday.

