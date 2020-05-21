Peterborough men found in possession of stolen property in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two Peterborough men face multiple theft-related charges following an investigation into suspicious persons in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6 a.m., a complainant reported two suspicious people on bicycles on Keene Road who were allegedly causing traffic problems in the area. One of the suspects was also towing a suitcase, OPP report.

Officers located the suspects outside a residence on Keene Road south of the city. OPP allege the suspects were in possession of stolen property.

Robert Aubrey, 37, and Steven Irvine, 32, both of Peterborough, were each charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one count of being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Aubrey was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 28, OPP stated Thursday.

2:05 Increased police patrols and enforcement of emergency orders on long weekend Increased police patrols and enforcement of emergency orders on long weekend