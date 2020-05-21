New Brunswickers now able to renew driver’s licence online

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswickers are now able to renew their driver’s licenses online.

The province has previously required an in-person visit to a Service New Brunswick centre to secure a new license.

But as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person service at Service New Brunswick has been suspended in order to comply with physical distancing restrictions.

Until now, the province’s solution has been to ensure that driver’s licenses that may have expired remained valid until June 30.

That decision was codified in New Brunswick’s State of Emergency declaration.

“Our teleservices agents are taking an average of 7,000 calls per week from people asking how to renew their driver’s licence,” said Sherry Wilson, minister of Service New Brunswick, in a press release.

“While Service New Brunswick already offers hundreds of its services online, COVID-19 has definitely increased demand, not only for those services but for new ones, as well.” Tweet This

The province says the approximately 31,000 New Brunswickers that have not been able to renew their licenses as a result fo COVID-19 restrictions will now be able to do so online.

The move to offering an online renewal option will be permanent.

Current driver’s licence photos can be used for an additional four years on Class 5 liceces, eliminating the need for an in-person renewal.

The provincial government is recommending that drivers renew their licences “well before” the expiru date, allowing at least 14 days for processing the delivery by mail.

The cost of a four-year renewal will remain at $90.

Those who have had their licence revoked or whose driving privileges have been suspended will not be allowed to renew their licence online, the province said.