Newfoundland and Labrador top doctor says 253 of 260 people have recovered from COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2020 8:44 am
Updated May 21, 2020 8:45 am
Newfoundland reports no new cases of COVID-19 for nearly two weeks in a row.
Newfoundland reports no new cases of COVID-19 for nearly two weeks in a row. Facebook: Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new positive cases of COVID-19, marking nearly two weeks without a new case.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says 253 people have now recovered from the virus out of 260 confirmed cases.

Three people are in the hospital including one in intensive care.

Three people have died from the illness in Newfoundland and Labrador.

More than 10,000 have been tested.

Fitzgerald thanked people for their efforts to follow public health measures and says those measures are still important for keeping case numbers low.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 casesJanice Fitzgeraldnewfoundland coronavirusCOVID restrictionsCOVID active casesNL reopening
