Newfoundland and Labrador top doctor says 253 of 260 people have recovered from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new positive cases of COVID-19, marking nearly two weeks without a new case.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says 253 people have now recovered from the virus out of 260 confirmed cases.

Three people are in the hospital including one in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Three people have died from the illness in Newfoundland and Labrador.

More than 10,000 have been tested.

Fitzgerald thanked people for their efforts to follow public health measures and says those measures are still important for keeping case numbers low.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

1:33 N.L. government almost ran out of money, couldn’t pay staff N.L. government almost ran out of money, couldn’t pay staff