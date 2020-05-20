No charges to be laid in case of deceased fetus found in Kingston building

Kingston police say they have located the mother of a deceased fetus found alone in a Kingston apartment stairwell.
The fetus was discovered at 381 Bagot St. on May 12 around 6:30 p.m.
Since then, Kingston police have been searching for the fetus’s mother.
On Wednesday, police say the mother was located the day after the fetus was found, and that charges would not be laid.
The building has been subject to repeated complaints to police and to Global Kingston about drug use and vandalism in common areas.
Global News attempted to contact Kingston Frontenac Housing Corporation about the most recent incident in its building, but they have yet to respond.
