Canada

No charges to be laid in case of deceased fetus found in Kingston building

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 4:22 pm
Updated May 20, 2020 4:39 pm
Kingston police say they have located the mother of the fetus and charges will not be laid.
Kingston police say they have located the mother of a deceased fetus found alone in a Kingston apartment stairwell.

The fetus was discovered at 381 Bagot St. on May 12 around 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Deceased fetus discovered in downtown Kingston building

Since then, Kingston police have been searching for the fetus’s mother.

On Wednesday, police say the mother was located the day after the fetus was found, and that charges would not be laid.

Tenants speak out after deceased fetus found in building
The building has been subject to repeated complaints to police and to Global Kingston about drug use and vandalism in common areas.

Global News attempted to contact Kingston Frontenac Housing Corporation about the most recent incident in its building, but they have yet to respond.

