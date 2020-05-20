Hamilton police investigating 2nd motorcycle crash in 5 days

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on the Jolley Cut on Tuesday evening.

According to police, just after 7 p.m., a motorcycle was in the upbound lanes when it collided with a Toyota Corolla in the downbound lanes.

The rider, a 28-year-old man from Hamilton, is in hospital with serious injuries, police say, while the 63-year-old driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe the motorcycle crossed into the downbound lanes.

The Jolley Cut was closed for several hours as officers processed the scene. The collision reconstruction unit is investigating, and officers say they have ruled out impairment but that they are looking at other possible factors.

Witnesses are being asked to contact investigators.

This is the second motorcycle crash in the city this week.

On Saturday, May 16, a 25-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV on the Hamilton mountain.