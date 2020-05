Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to hospital in stable condition after a semi trailer crashed into a West End building Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg police were called just before 6 a.m. to the Russell Hendrix restaurant supply store at the corner of Erin Street and Ellice Avenue.

Police remain on-scene managing traffic.

