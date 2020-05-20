Menu

Politics

Manitoba Premier to update on latest COVID-19 measures Wednesday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 9:57 am
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister makes his way to question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will update Manitobans Wednesday on the latest COVID-19 measures in the province.

Global News will livestream the press conference here at 11 a.m.

Over the long weekend, there was one new case of the COVID-19 coronavirus identified. On Tuesday, Manitoba Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said due to the low number of cases, the province may be able to ease restrictions earlier than anticipated.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

 

