Crime

Man stabbed after refusing meth purchase: Winnipeg police

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 18, 2020 12:12 pm
Updated May 18, 2020 12:18 pm
Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) Const. Jay Murray.
Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) Const. Jay Murray. The Canadian Press

Winnipeg police say a man was stabbed on Sunday evening after he refused to buy drugs from a person.

Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue after a 27-year-old man was approached while walking by another man who tried to sell him methamphetamine.

READ MORE: Charges laid in downtown Winnipeg stabbing

Investigators say when the victim declined, the man became enraged and attacked the victim with a knife, causing a significant laceration, and then left.

Officers found the victim and used a tourniquet to help him. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Soon after, officers and the K9 unit, with the assistance of community members, found the suspect in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue.

Witnesses to mall stabbing shocked and saddened

Members of the major crimes unit continued with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

A 20-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, and failure to comply with the conditions of a release order.

He was detained in custody.

CrimeWinnipeg policeStabbingDrugsMethMethamphetamine
