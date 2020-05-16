RCMP beefing up long weekend patrol

Send this page to someone via email

Even with less cars on the road due to COVID-19 recommendations to stay home, RCMP will be watching just as they normally would.

The police service said they always have extra officers on patrol looking for high risk driving behaviour over the long weekend, and this year is no different.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre said there’s plenty to look for on Manitoba highways including speeding, impaired driving, and lack of seat belt use.

Manaigre said impaired driving is one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada, and Manitoba is no exception.

“The numbers are high, I believe it’s almost 50 per cent of most fatalities involve alcohol,” he said.

The number of highway deaths has also increased this year.

Manaigre said the five year average is 19 and this year there have already been 26 deaths, compared to last year’s total at this time of 16.

He also warns of an intersection roughly a mile outside of Dauphin that has caught the attention of residents lately with some even sending videos to police in order to ensure the drivers are reprimanded.

“It’s your typical intersection you’ll see in the country, a highway intersected by a municipal road, yet for some reason people don’t think they need to abide by the stop sign,” he said.

Manairge said they are already examining video from the intersection and are anticipating charges.