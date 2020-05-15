Menu

Health

Premier Ford releases ‘Cooking with Doug’ showcasing his cheesecake recipe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2020 12:15 pm
Ontario's premier has released a "Cooking with Doug" video showing how he makes cherry cheesecake.
Ontario's premier has released a "Cooking with Doug" video showing how he makes cherry cheesecake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Twitter, @fordnation, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

TORONTO – Ontario’s premier has released a “Cooking with Doug” video showing how he makes cherry cheesecake.

On a tangent during a news conference this week, Doug Ford boasted about making the best cherry cheesecake ever.

The video posted on the premier’s Twitter account today shows Ford at home making what he calls his famous recipe.

He says he has had it memorized since he was 10, when he learned it from his mother.

Ford says if he wasn’t premier, he would open up a Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

The premier says baking is a great way to relieve stress, and he’s calling for Ontarians to share their own baking videos.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
