Premier Ford releases ‘Cooking with Doug’ showcasing his cheesecake recipe

TORONTO – Ontario’s premier has released a “Cooking with Doug” video showing how he makes cherry cheesecake.

On a tangent during a news conference this week, Doug Ford boasted about making the best cherry cheesecake ever.

This long weekend try making my famous cheesecake! I’ve been making this recipe for years and it always brings back good family memories. Show us your #OntarioSpirit and share your baking videos! #cheesecake #washyourhands pic.twitter.com/sfA9K4epki — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 15, 2020

The video posted on the premier’s Twitter account today shows Ford at home making what he calls his famous recipe.

He says he has had it memorized since he was 10, when he learned it from his mother.

Ford says if he wasn’t premier, he would open up a Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

The premier says baking is a great way to relieve stress, and he’s calling for Ontarians to share their own baking videos.