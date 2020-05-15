Menu

Canada

Number of positive coronavirus tests at Breslau, Ont., meatpacking plant rises to 75

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 11:19 am
Updated May 15, 2020 11:44 am
Conestoga Meats in Breslau, Ont.
Conestoga Meats in Breslau, Ont. Google Maps

Waterloo Public Health says 21 more employees of Conestogo Meat Packers in Breslau, Ont., have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases from the meatpacking plant to 75.

Cases were first reported at the plant in early April and by May 1, 11 employees had tested positive.

READ MORE: 44 workers test positive for coronavirus at meatpacking plant in Breslau, Ont.

Last Friday, Waterloo’s acting medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the agency had informed Conestoga Meats that the total had risen to 44.

Demand for plastic shields explodes amid pandemic
Demand for plastic shields explodes amid pandemic

Across the region, 10 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, public health reported on Friday, raising the total number of positive tests in the area to 983.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were announced, leaving the death toll in Waterloo Region at 108.
Nine more people were cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 557 or 57 per cent.

READ MORE: Ford government received worker complaints at poultry plant 2 weeks before COVID-19 outbreak

There are still 11 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes in the area as a new one was declared at Columbia Forest Long Term Care Home, while another has been declared at Twin Oaks Of Maryhill in Woolwich.

