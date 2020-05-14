Wellington Road crash north of St. Thomas leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A two-vehicle, head-on crash north of St. Thomas Thursday left one person dead and another in hospital, Elgin OPP say.

Emergency crews responded to the scene along Wellington Road north of Ron McNeil Line around 4:45 p.m. for a collision involving a car and a truck.

An investigation revealed that a car travelling southbound had crossed the centre line and struck an oncoming pickup truck.

The driver of the car was killed in the crash while the driver of the pickup was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the collision has prompted the closure of Wellington Road between Ron McNeil Line and Shorlea Line, police said in a statement around 6 p.m.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).