Hamilton police still searching for wanted fugitive

Hamilton police say a wanted man they have been trying to find for the past five months is believed to be in the Hamilton and Niagara regions.
Police say the 34-year-old man was charged in an assault investigation dating back to November.
Derrick MacDonald is also charged with forcible confinement.
There is also an arrest warrant for MacDonald for failing to comply with probation in Niagara.
Police say if you see MacDonald, don’t approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.
Investigators say they will not release further details in their investigation in order to protect other parties involved.
If you have any information that could assist police with the investigation you are asked to contact Detective Constable Scott Yuill at 905-546-8911.
