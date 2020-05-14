Menu

Crime

Toronto-area man charged in Burlington sexual exploitation case: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 10:54 am
Halton police have charged a North York man in connection to a sexual exploitation case in Burlington.
A 46-year-old man from North York is facing four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a woman at an unnamed hotel in Burlington, according to police.

Investigators with Halton police’s human trafficking unit say they arrested the man after responding to an “unknown problem” in the city on Wednesday.

Detectives say the woman revealed her involvement in the sex trade to officers on scene. The episode led to the arrest of the accused when he attempted to flee the scene, police say.

READ MORE: Oakville woman charged for allegedly exploiting live-in nanny, police say

The four charges are connected to human trafficking and include trafficking in persons for material benefit and withholding or destroying documents.

Police are identifying the accused as Amir Mehrani and are asking anyone who may have additional information pertaining to offences related to the accused to reach out to the human trafficking unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 4973.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

