Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Interior Health region holding steady at 180

Send this page to someone via email

The number of coronavirus cases in the Interior Health region has stayed flat for nearly a week, according to the latest statistics from provincial health officials.

On Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for region was pegged at 180, the same number as was announced last Friday.

According to statistics from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there were 174 cases in the region on May 1st, a number that rose to 179 on May 7th, then 180 on May 8th. But since then, there have been zero new cases in the region.

However, in announcing the newest statistics, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Wednesday there were 16 new cases in B.C., which pushed B.C.’s confirmed cases total to 2,376.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 16 new cases, 13 were in the Fraser Health region, with the remaining three in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Henry also said there are 385 active cases around the province, with 59 in hospital and 14 in intensive care.

1:48 B.C. health officials report 16 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death B.C. health officials report 16 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases elsewhere throughout B.C. are:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Vancouver Coastal Health region: 877 (previous day: 874).

Fraser Health region: 1,137 (previous day: 1,124).

Vancouver Island Health region: 125 (previous day: 125).

Northern B.C. Health region: 57 (previous day: 57).

The province also reported one new death, bringing B.C’s total to 132.

Regarding community outbreaks, Henry said there were no new ones to report, but that there are still 20 ongoing and active community outbreaks — 15 in long-term or assisted-living care homes and five units in acute care.

She said the province is now up to 299 residents and 190 staff that have been affected by COVID-19.

0:37 B.C. school board trustee apologizes for comments about Canada’s top doctor B.C. school board trustee apologizes for comments about Canada’s top doctor

The province also said 1,859 B.C. residents have recovered from COVID-19, or approximately 78 per cent of those who had tested positive for the virus.

According to a website tracking COVID-19, there were 4,336,973 cases as of 4 p.m., on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. had the most cases at 1,388,936, and was followed by Russia (242,271), the United Kingdom (230,985), Spain (228,691) and Italy (222,104). Canada was 14th at 73,485.