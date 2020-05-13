Coronavirus: More than 90% of cases now resolved in Peterborough and area, public health says

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports three more resolved cases of coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Wednesday.

According to its daily situation update released at 4:25 p.m., there are now 67 resolved cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake and Hiawatha First Nation. That’s up from 64 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There were no new cases reported Wednesday, keeping the overall total at 73 confirmed cases. The 67 resolved cases is more than 91 per cent of the cases.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

The health unit says it has now tested more 5,600 people.

Institutional outbreaks remain declared at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living and St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care, both in Peterborough.

Earlier Wednesday, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, said the one case at Kawartha Heights Retirement involved a staff member.

She also said the outbreak at St. Joseph’s — declared in late March — could be announced as over later this week.