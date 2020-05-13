Body found at Winnipeg dump turns out to be a bear: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say reports of possible human remains found at the Brady Landfill this week turned out to be unfounded.

Police were called to the landfill on Brady Road Tuesday after someone said they may have found a body.

On May 12, 2020, Winnipeg Police responded to a report of possible human remains located at Brady Landfill located at 1901 Brady Road. The investigation has determined that the remains were not human but were, in fact, the remains of a bear. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 13, 2020

In a short news release Wednesday, police said it was not a human body.

“The investigation has determined that the remains were … in fact, the remains of a bear,” police said in the release.

Police released no further information about the grizzly find.

