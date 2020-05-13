Body found at Winnipeg dump turns out to be a bear: police

Winnipeg police say reports of possible human remains found at the Brady Landfill this week turned out to be unfounded.
Police were called to the landfill on Brady Road Tuesday after someone said they may have found a body.
In a short news release Wednesday, police said it was not a human body.
“The investigation has determined that the remains were … in fact, the remains of a bear,” police said in the release.
Police released no further information about the grizzly find.
