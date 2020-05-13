Menu

Crime

Body found at Winnipeg dump turns out to be a bear: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 5:53 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 5:57 pm
Winnipeg police investigate the reports of a body found at the Brady Landfill Tuesday. The remains turned out to be that of a bear.
Winnipeg police investigate the reports of a body found at the Brady Landfill Tuesday. The remains turned out to be that of a bear. Submitted

Winnipeg police say reports of possible human remains found at the Brady Landfill this week turned out to be unfounded.

Police were called to the landfill on Brady Road Tuesday after someone said they may have found a body.

Story continues below advertisement

In a short news release Wednesday, police said it was not a human body.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man attacked by bear 3 times in northwestern Ontario

“The investigation has determined that the remains were … in fact, the remains of a bear,” police said in the release.

Police released no further information about the grizzly find.

Winnipeg police, Winnipeg crime, Brady Landfill
