Coronavirus: 3 more resolved cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The regional health unit reports three more resolved cases of the novel coronavirus for the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, there are now 109 resolved cases in the municipality, up from 106 reported by the health unit on Tuesday. No new cases were reported Wednesday, keeping the overall total at 139.

There have been 32 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 28 associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. Nine cases in the Kawarthas have required hospitalization.

Haliburton County and Northumberland County cases remained the same on Wednesday. All seven cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. A single case at Maplewood Nursing Home in Brighton remains active among the 14 cases in Northumberland County. Each county had one case that required hospitalization.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit notes its data is at least 25-hours behind real-time data.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]