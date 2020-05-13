Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 3 more resolved cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 3:39 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 3:42 pm
Of the 139 confirmed cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 109 are now declared resolved.
Of the 139 confirmed cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 109 are now declared resolved. Manu Fernandex / AP Photo

The regional health unit reports three more resolved cases of the novel coronavirus for the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, there are now 109 resolved cases in the municipality, up from 106 reported by the health unit on Tuesday. No new cases were reported Wednesday, keeping the overall total at 139.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes extends state of emergency to June 2

There have been 32 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 28 associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. Nine cases in the Kawarthas have required hospitalization.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario launches ‘voluntary’ redeployment of education workers during pandemic

Haliburton County and Northumberland County cases remained the same on Wednesday. All seven cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. A single case at Maplewood Nursing Home in Brighton remains active among the 14 cases in Northumberland County. Each county had one case that required hospitalization.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit notes its data is at least 25-hours behind real-time data.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesNorthumberland CountyHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitHKPRDHU
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.