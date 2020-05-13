Firefighters battling blaze at vacant downtown Hamilton building

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton firefighters have been called to the scene of a fire at an abandoned building in the heart of the city’s downtown.

Hamilton police and fire crews arrived at the building on John Street South, between Main and King streets, just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

By the time firefighters got to the building behind the Residences of Royal Connaught the flames had spread between the first two floors of the vacant building which had been undergoing renovations.

No one was hurt in the blaze and the cause is unknown at this time.

Hamilton police are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

HPS is assisting @HamiltonFireDep with an abandoned building fire on John Street S. between Main St. E & King St E in #HamOnt . Please avoid pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area for the next couple of hours. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/AY0agtQB7h — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 13, 2020