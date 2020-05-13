Menu

Canada

Firefighters battling blaze at vacant downtown Hamilton building

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 13, 2020 2:15 pm
Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a vacant building in downtown Hamilton.
Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a vacant building in downtown Hamilton. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton firefighters have been called to the scene of a fire at an abandoned building in the heart of the city’s downtown.

Hamilton police and fire crews arrived at the building on John Street South, between Main and King streets, just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly setting fire to 3 Hamilton businesses

By the time firefighters got to the building behind the Residences of Royal Connaught the flames had spread between the first two floors of the vacant building which had been undergoing renovations.

No one was hurt in the blaze and the cause is unknown at this time.

Hamilton police are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton Firedowntown HamiltonHamilton Fire DepartmentHamilton firefightersRoyal Connaughtdowntown Hamilton fire
