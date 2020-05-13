Argyll the horse joins Hamilton police’s mounted patrol unit

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Hamilton Police Service is paying tribute to the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada.

The police service says it has chosen Argyll as the name for the latest member of its mounted patrol unit.

Hamilton police Chief Eric Girt says the name was selected from over 4,000 public submissions.

ICYMI: #HamOnt, meet Argyll! He's our newest member of @HPSMounted. We're proud to name him after @TheArgylls and #31CBG. We received hundreds of suggestions and we thank everyone for participating. Look for Argyll on a visit to a neighbourhood near you!#PoliceWeekON pic.twitter.com/Nu2wDWiIuI — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Argyll, a five-year-old Percheron Cross horse, will join Barron, Griffin, Lincoln, MacNab and RHLI on patrol before Barron retires from service later this year.

Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Capt. Mike Wonnacott says the local regiment is “honoured” by the selection.

READ MORE: Cyclist charged following crash with unmarked Hamilton police vehicle

Wonnacott calls it a “great example of the relationship between the Canadian Armed Forces and our local emergency services.”

The mounted patrol unit was established in January 2010 with a focus on high-visibility policing, crowd management and active crime prevention in Hamilton, Ont.