Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Argyll the horse joins Hamilton police’s mounted patrol unit

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 13, 2020 10:19 am
Argyll has been chosen as the name for the latest member of the Hamilton police mounted patrol unit.
Argyll has been chosen as the name for the latest member of the Hamilton police mounted patrol unit. HPS

The Hamilton Police Service is paying tribute to the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada.

The police service says it has chosen Argyll as the name for the latest member of its mounted patrol unit.

Hamilton police Chief Eric Girt says the name was selected from over 4,000 public submissions.

Story continues below advertisement

Argyll, a five-year-old Percheron Cross horse, will join Barron, Griffin, Lincoln, MacNab and RHLI on patrol before Barron retires from service later this year.

Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Capt. Mike Wonnacott says the local regiment is “honoured” by the selection.

READ MORE: Cyclist charged following crash with unmarked Hamilton police vehicle

Wonnacott calls it a “great example of the relationship between the Canadian Armed Forces and our local emergency services.”

The mounted patrol unit was established in January 2010 with a focus on high-visibility policing, crowd management and active crime prevention in Hamilton, Ont.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceCanadian Armed ForcesHamilton Police ServiceArgyll and Sutherland HighlandersHamilton Police HorseHamilton police horse nameHamilton police mounted patrolHamilton Police Mounted Patrol Unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.