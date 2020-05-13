6 arrested after crystal meth, cocaine, weapons seized in New Brunswick

Six people are facing charges in connection with a search warrant that was executed at a home in Napan, N.B., last week.
New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a gas station on North Napan Road at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday.
Officers located the vehicle at a nearby home on Route 11 in Napan.
“A man in the vehicle was taken into custody following a short altercation with police,” police said in a news release Wednesday. “No one was injured.”
After the arrest, police seized a weapon similar to brass knuckles, as well as a quantity of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.
Ryleigh Dingwell, 23, from Miramichi was taken into custody. Five other people inside the home were also arrested.
Police say a 50-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman – all from Miramichi – and a 39-year-old man from Metepenagiag First Nation, were released at the home and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Terry Hurshman, 30, from Napan was taken into custody.
Police executed a search warrant at the house at around 9 p.m. the same day, where they say officers seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone, and various prescription drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Police say they also seized a prohibited firearm, three prohibited knives and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.
Dingwell appeared in court on Tuesday to face the following charges:
- two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- assault on a peace officer
- assault on a peace officer with a weapon
- obstruction / resisting arrest
- possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
Hurshman appeared in Miramichi provincial court and was charged with:
- possession of a prohibited firearm
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking
Both were remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for their bail hearings.
