Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Abbotsford crash sends driver to hospital with serious injuries

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted May 13, 2020 3:28 am
.
. Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police are seeking witnesses to a single vehicle collision that sent the driver to hospital with serious injuries late Tuesday afternoon.

The collision involving a sedan-type vehicle happened in the 31600 block of Maclure Road, just before 6 p.m.

If you were in the area of Maclure Road (near Clearbrook Road) between 5:50 pm and 6:00 pm and have dashcam footage that could help in the investigation, you’re asked to contact Abbotsford police.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.