Coronavirus: CBSA announces reduction in service at select ports of entry into Canada

The Canada Border Services Agency says starting tonight, it is temporarily suspending more service at select Canadian ports of entry.

The CBSA said reduction in service will take place Tuesday, May 12, at 9 p.m. PT, and will remain in effect until further notice.

The CBSA added that Tuesday’s announcement follows a reduction of service at land border ports made on April 15, and that the latest news includes ferry terminals and small vessel reporting sites.

In the Okanagan, the Osoyoos Lake marine border check-in will remain open, as will airports in Kelowna and Kamloops.

Global News has contacted Penticton airport regarding the news. According to the CBSA, Penticton is an authorized port of entry.

The CBSA said air and marine traffic will be redirected as appropriate.

If you travel across Osoyoos Lake to enter Canada, you must check in at the Canada Border Services Agency at the Starlite Marina beside the Holiday Inn.

Those attempting to enter Canada for recreational purposes will be told to return to the American side.

Marine travellers who are essential workers will be made to quarantine for 14 days. If they don’t have a plan in place, the government will book them into approved quarantine.

If flying into Canada by private means, the airports in Kelowna and Kamloops will continue to staff CBSA agents. Quarantine measures will be enforced and only essential workers will be permitted until further notice.

The CBSA says its temporary suspension of services will affect 342 small vessel reporting sites and 126 small airports.

