Canada Day celebration at Government House in Regina cancelled, other events up in air

While it’s not clear what Canada Day celebrations will look like in Regina this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, there is at least one event cancelled.

According to an announcement made Tuesday, the Lieutenant Governor’s Canada Day Celebration at the Government House won’t be happening.

The decision was made in order to support physical distancing measures.

“Donna (Cuddington) and I were looking forward to hosting our first Canada Day celebration at Government House, but we feel it is wise to cancel the event to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Lt. Gov. Russ Mirasty said.

“Although we will not be gathering to celebrate Canada Day, I am prouder than ever of our country and the way we have pulled together through this time of crisis.”

The event has been hosted by the lieutenant governor for the past 12 years and attracts more than 4,000 people each year.

As for other July 1 celebration in Wascana Park, hosted by the Regina Canada Day committee in partnership with the Provincial Capital Commission, no decisions have been regarding cancellation.

The PCC said a decision could be made by early June.

