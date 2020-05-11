Coronavirus: Nova Scotia jury trials suspended until at least September

Send this page to someone via email

The chief justice of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court has extended the suspension of all jury trials in the province until Sept. 8, 2020.

In a news release Monday, Nova Scotia Supreme Court spokesperson Jennifer Stairs said chief justices and the chief judge met with public health officials, including chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang, to discuss when it may be safe for the courts to start returning to normal operations last week.

“Based on the advice of public health officials to continue social distancing, it would be unsafe to have hundreds of people gather for jury selections at this time,” Stairs said.

“The Supreme Court will re-evaluate the situation again at the beginning of September.” Tweet This

The Supreme Court has been operating under an essential services model since March 19, 2020.

Stairs said the court has made advances in recent weeks to expand the services available under that model, where it is safe to do so.

“Virtual hearings and judicial settlement conferences are now available for some non-urgent civil matters in Halifax,” Stairs said.

“Virtual hearings are possible because all the participants, including court staff and the judge, are participating remotely. That service will be expanded to the Family Division and General Division in the districts in the coming weeks,” he added.

On March 13, Nova Scotia suspended jury trails for 60 days amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, the court said it would re-evaluate the decision in 60 days.