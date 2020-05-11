Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19 Monday

By Silas Brown Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 11:49 am
Updated May 11, 2020 1:10 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.

Officials are set to give an update on New Brunswick’s COVID-19 response after the first weekend of the second phase of the province’s recovery plan.

Some businesses were able to open over the weekend, but others have been critical of the lack of guidance given by the province prior to Friday’s announcement.

“We would have really like to have had an additional week to be prepared and as you talk to most of the restaurants, they are really scrambling now,” Downtown Fredericton Inc. president Bruce McCormack told Global News on Saturday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Some New Brunswick businesses unhappy with abrupt transition into reopening

Premier Blaines Higgs acknowledged on Friday that not everyone would be able to open immediately. Businesses will have to craft operational plans that demonstrate how public health rules, such as physical distancing, can be observed.

“Businesses can open effective immediately, but each of them must decide when they are ready to open,” Premier Higgs said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some have been preparing for this moment and will be able to open right away. Others will need more time.”

READ MORE: No new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick

New Brunswick has not announced a new confirmed case in four days, after its previous streak of 16 days was broken by new cases on consecutive days.

As of Sunday there are 120 confirmed cases in the province, two of which are active. One of the active cases is still being investigated to determine if it is travel related or another instance of community transmission.

The briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. AT.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19New BrunswickBlaine Higgs
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.