Calgary homicide detectives investigate deadly stabbing in Penbrooke Meadows

Calgary police are hoping to determine the motive in a deadly fight in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Sunday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of 52 Street Southeast at around 10 p.m. for reports of a man in medical distress.

Calgary police investigate a deadly stabbing in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Sunday, May 10, 2020. . Global News

In a news release, police said the victim was severely injured when officers arrived at the scene and that the individual was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police told Global News the victim was stabbed.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators believe the incident took place in a parking lot outside of the 7-Eleven in the 5300 block of 8 Avenue Southeast.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and say an autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

As of Monday morning, police said no suspects were in custody but told Global News they have identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.