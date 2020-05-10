Search resumes for body of three-year-old N.S. boy reported missing last week

Send this page to someone via email

A search for the body of a three-year-old boy who disappeared last week near a river in central Nova Scotia is expected to resume Sunday.

Dylan Ehler first disappeared Wednesday while walking with his grandmother, with the search transitioning into a recovery operation by Thursday evening.

Later that night, his boots were found in separate areas along the Salmon River.

Ground search crews combed the riverbank for a fourth day on Saturday, despite miserable weather that worsened as the day wore on.

Dozens of people are involved in the recovery effort.

The ongoing search is expected to continue along the shoreline of the Salmon River on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2020.