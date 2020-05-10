Menu

Search resumes for body of three-year-old N.S. boy reported missing last week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2020 1:03 pm
Rescue crews search for a missing three-year-old boy in the waters of the Salmon River in Truro, N.S. on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Dylan Ehler went missing on Wednesday afternoon.
Rescue crews search for a missing three-year-old boy in the waters of the Salmon River in Truro, N.S. on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Dylan Ehler went missing on Wednesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A search for the body of a three-year-old boy who disappeared last week near a river in central Nova Scotia is expected to resume Sunday.

Dylan Ehler first disappeared Wednesday while walking with his grandmother, with the search transitioning into a recovery operation by Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Search for missing 3-year-old in Truro, N.S., to continue over the weekend

Later that night, his boots were found in separate areas along the Salmon River.

Ground search crews combed the riverbank for a fourth day on Saturday, despite miserable weather that worsened as the day wore on.

READ MORE: Search for missing 3-year-old in Truro, N.S., now in ‘recovery mode,’ officials say

Dozens of people are involved in the recovery effort.

The ongoing search is expected to continue along the shoreline of the Salmon River on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Missing ChildDylan EhlerRecovery Operation
